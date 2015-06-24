New Platform Helps Women Entrepreneurs Master The Art Of The Pitch

Tanya Van Court was a career corporate executive. Moving from telecom to television, she rose through the ranks at ESPN and Nickelodeon, eventually becoming senior vice president of marketing and education partnerships at Discovery Communications. But all that climbing on the corporate ladder didn’t completely prepare her for one critical part of making the leap to entrepreneurship: making the pitch to potential customers.

Not long ago, Van Court was contemplating her daughter’s request for presents for her ninth birthday. The wish list had only two items on it: enough money to open an investment account and a bike. It got Van Court thinking about gift giving, and how family and friends encourage kids to want more and more stuff each time. What if there were a way to turn that around and teach children that there are more meaningful goals to work toward?

It would be Van Court’s lightbulb moment. Shortly after that, she founded Sow, a platform that enables kids and their parents, college students, and young adults to get money to help save toward future goals, donate to those who are less fortunate, or spend on things that matter.

The idea wouldn’t have made it past the brainstorming stage had Van Court not connected with the women at SheKnows Media, a digital lifestyle company that includes BlogHer and StyleCaster, among other web channels.

Samantha Skey, SheKnows’s chief revenue and marketing officer, tells Fast Company that she and the cofounders of BlogHer often discussed the impressive female entrepreneurs they knew, and were looking for a way to give them and other hopeful business owners a boost. A collaboration idea began to brew, she says.

On one side are female entrepreneurs, who are increasing in number at a rate of 1,200 per day–1.5 times the national average, according to the most recent American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses Report. That’s despite the fact that women receive 80% less capital funding than male founders.

On the other side is SheKnows. “The most useful thing we had was access to an audience and product resources,” says Skey. With 85 million unique visitors per month and 162 million social media fans and followers, SheKnows could offer emerging entrepreneurs a sizable platform to take their business concept from leap to successful launch, and tap a female market that’s estimated to grow to $22 trillion in the next five years.