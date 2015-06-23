Apple’s “World Gallery” Campaign Wins Outdoor Lions Grand Prix At Cannes

Apple’s “World Gallery” campaign, by agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, that showcased iPhone photos taken by amateur and professional photographers around the world , has snapped the top prize in the Outdoor Lions at Cannes this year.

According to the jury president Juan Carlos Ortiz, creative chairman at DDB Americas, the judges didn’t so much choose “World Gallery,” it chose them. Praising the Grand Prix winner, Ortiz said: “It’s not just a great idea, it’s a game changer. It’s really opening a new way of doing things and changing behavior.”

Apple’s “World Gallery” campaign, by agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shot by Hyeong Jun K.; in Seoul, South Korea; The exaggerated scale of a shadow, like the one cast by the tree, can add an element of interest to a stark landscape.; App used: Camera

Apple “World Gallery” also picked up five Gold Lions, but while the winning entry hailed from the U.S., the outdoor category was a truly global affair, with 19 Gold Lions going to 13 different countries.

The Sunday Times ‘Rich List’ campaign featuring celebrity fat cats Elton John, Richard Branson and Simon Cowell picked up three Golds for Grey London. Ogilvy & Mather Colombia picked up Gold Lions for Ecofill “Cyan,” “Magenta,” “Yellow,” and “Black.”

Honda’s Gold Winning “Confusing Arab” by Impact & Echo BBDO Safat in Kuwait

Honda won three Golds for “Confusing Indian,” “Confusing Iranian,” and “Confusing Arab” by Impact & Echo BBDO Safat in Kuwait. “Nazis against Nazis” for ZDK Gesellschaft Demokratische Kultur by Grabarz & Partner/GGH Lowe Hamburg also won Gold.





“It’s a truly global inspiration. This is a World Cup,” said Ortiz. “It’s interesting to see that the oldest format in the world is so big and open as never before to new ideas and innovation.”

Gold Winner: Unicef’s “Nerd” by Prolam Y&R Santiago

Other Gold winners included Save The Children/Abrinq Foundation “B&W Dress,” “Blue Dress,” “Pullover,” “Sweater,” and “Tunic” by Lew’Lara\TBWA Sao Paulo; KFC “Drumstick,” “Burger,” and “French Fries” by BBDO Proximity Malaysia; 28 Too Many “Sweden,” “Netherlands,” “Germany,” “Italy,” and “Scotland” by Ogilvy & Mather London; and Unicef “Fatty” and “Nerd” by Prolam Y&R Santiago.