Light Affects Your Brain Like A Drug: These Gadgets Make It A Drug That Lets You Sleep Better

Sleep used to be so simple. You’d go to bed, read a book and nod off. Then, around eight hours later, you’d wake up, either naturally, as one of your one-and-a-half-hour sleep cycles came to an end, or rudely, with the intrusion of an alarm clock.

Now things are more complex, and it’s our own stupid fault. We insist on reading tablets and phones before bed, and these beam blue light into our brains. Our brains interpret this as daytime sunlight, and hold off producing sleep-regulating melatonin. Result? Delayed sleep, which is of poor quality once we do finally nod off.

But of course, there are gadgets to help.





Thijs Smeets’s Lililite takes the hassle out of reading paper books in bed. It combines a zig-zag shelf with a warm downward-facing light that illuminates your paper book from above, instead of the shadow-casting sidelight of a traditional nightstand lamp. Laying your open book over the inverted-v section of the wavy plywood unit cuts power to the light, and also keeps your place in the book.

The other half of the Lililite gives a place stow more books, or–more likely–your iPad or e-reader. Add in a USB charger to juice your gadget while you sleep and this would be perfect.





has just launched the Nox light, a bedside lamp that works with the company’s RestOn sleep monitor. The wakeup part is the same as you’ve seen before–the RestOn pad lays under you as you sleep and monitors your sleep cycles. When you get close to your chosen wakeup time, the device waits for you to reach the shallowest part of your cycle and slowly cranks up the light, along with some soothing sounds.

At night, the Nox lamp produces red-wavelength light to help boost melatonin levels, along with yet more music. This makes my usual goodnight strategy–a slug of bourbon and Brian Eno’s Ambient Music for Airports on my iPhone–seem primitive in comparison.