All Wedding Dreams Are Equal In This Adorable New Short Film From Esurance

The entire country awaits the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on gay marriage , which could find remaining state bans on marriage between same-sex couples unconstitutional. While that shakes out, though, Esurance, which is a subsidiary of AllState ( who made headlines last year for a charming ad for LGBT customers ), wants their married gay clients to know that they’re in good hands.

To that end, they’ve released a three-minute mini-documentary, by agency Leo Burnett Chicago and director Tom Dey, called “#EqualDreams.” The short film speaks to the role of marriage as an institution, and how kids dream about getting married from an early age–often long before they would necessarily have given much thought to what gender the person they’re marrying would be. We don’t spend a lot of time listening to little boys fantasize about what their weddings are going to be like, and some of their ideas are adorable (“At my wedding, I’m going to have a really big donut. Imagine a small apartment–it’s going to be bigger than that.” “When I kiss the bride, it’s going to both be exciting and disgusting.”). The point is made in a way that’s both understated and impossible to argue–who is anybody to tell these kids that their dreams can’t come true because of who they want to marry?





While an Esurance ad is unlikely to sway SCOTUS, it does remind customers that, as far as the company is concerned, their marriages are valid no matter where they live. Plus, it offers the on-point suggestion of an apartment-sized donut for weddings and special occasions of all kind. Between that and “all marriages are equal,” it’s a lot of good ideas packed in to these three minutes.