You Say You Want a Business Adventure?

I ask questions for a living. Lots of questions, especially about the critical but often mysterious intersection of creativity and business. Where do you get your best ideas? How do you turn them into hit products, technologies, or services? How do you cope with failure?

As I arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on a recent afternoon, I’m mulling over a few other inquiries as well: What’s next for London’s thriving tech scene? How does the center of activity, the area known as Silicon Roundabout, compare to Silicon Valley? What can we learn from Great Britain’s great geeks?

I’m headed to London in search of answers from such dynamos as Simon Robinson, co-founder of the Foundry, whose software is the secret ingredient in Hollywood special effects and increasingly computer-assisted product design as well; Imran Amed, a management consultant-turned-fashion player as the founder of the must-read site and magazine, The Business of Fashion; and Eileen Burbidge, a Valley transplant and former tech exec who’s one of the city’s most influential—and unconventional—VCs.

That’s not all. Etsy, Microsoft, Mind Candy, and Made by Many are on the jam-packed agenda as well. Andy Chen, the former CEO of Tidal, Jay Z’s new company, is a late addition, courtesy of JC Oliver, Microsoft’s global head of innovation.

Mind if I bring him along to dinner? asks Oliver.

You kidding? Bring him!

This is no ordinary reporting trip. I’m leading a team of creativity scouts who have their own questions and interests. As a follow-up to our FC/LA conference in May, Fast Company and Virgin Atlantic, the trip’s sponsor, chose five attendees for an all-expenses-paid insider’s tour of London. The winners were selected based on tweets describing how they put the airline’s “Business is an adventure” philosophy into action.