Watch The Life, Death, And Rebirth Of An iPhone From The Phone’s POV

Pretty sure this isn’t what Apple means with its “ Shot on iPhone 6 ” campaign.

But filmmaker Paul Trillo‘s short The Life & Death of an iPhone takes the concept and runs–far. The film is a chronicle of an iPhone’s journey from an assembly line in China to the glorious unboxing to the inevitable selfies and, eventually, to the fate befallen so many phones before it: the cracked screen.





But one man’s shattered iPhone is another man’s refurbished treasure–in China. Just call it the circle of life for the 21st century.

Check out the film below and highlights we all can relate to in the slideshow above.