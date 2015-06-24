Stress At Work Is What’s Killing The Honeybees

Now the answer is clearer. Bees are mostly dying because of pesticides and a certain pesticide-resistant mite that infects them with disease. But it isn’t either factor on its own making things so bad. Instead, it’s the way that each makes the other worse. Other problems, like a bad diet forced on bees by industrial agriculture, add to the pressures. The underlying issue, as a fascinating article in New York Magazine explains, is stress.

Work stress, no less:

Don’t laugh, but looked at one way, this is essentially a case of on-the-job stress. That’s because the bees in question are worker bees, the tiniest employees of our agricultural-industrial complex. More than our doubles, bees are our slaves. Migrant workers, anyway.

Instead of the bucolic existence one might imagine, lazily flying from flower to flower, honeybees spend their short lives trucking around the country from one massive industrial farm to the next, piled with 15 million fellow bees in the back of a semi. Since the farms tend to be monocultures, they’ll spend weeks at a time feeding only on a single type of flower–not the healthiest lifestyle, and one of the reasons that pesticides have even more of an impact.

As stresses mount on a colony, it starts sending out younger and younger bees, which only makes the problem worse:

Unfortunately, young bees are terrible at foraging, and the result is “disastrous,” Barron explains. “A beehive is a fortress and a phenomenally self-regulating and ordered society and is probably moving from a state of complete function and order to complete depopulation in a couple of weeks. Sometimes even faster. All of a sudden, the colony nose-dives and goes into a complete societal breakdown.” The super-organism has a panic attack. The bees freak the fuck out.

Last year, beekeepers lost 42% of their colonies; in some regions, losses were as high as 60%. It’s a situation with such obvious consequences–one in three mouthfuls of food wouldn’t exist without a bee’s help–that the White House has gotten involved with a new program that will help feed bees a better diet, among other things.

But much more is needed to solve the problem–especially a reduction in the use of pesticides, which have started harming bees in subtler ways than they once did (some earlier pesticides were much more direct killers, knocking out bees immediately; now the effects are still bad, but can be harder to trace). Certain chemicals that didn’t seem to harm bees in the past, like fungicides, have started to cause new problems, maybe because of the bees’ overall stress levels.