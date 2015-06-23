Are These The Best Ideas In Gaming?

The biggest news in this year’s E3 2015 Conference this year was the Oculus Rift shipping its virtual reality headset with the XBox 360, but one of the best standout games for us was a little mobile game called Fallout Shelter. On this week’s 29th Floor, executive editor Noah Robischon and senior writer Mark Wilson talk about what’s in store for gaming and how last year’s Gamergate has changed the conference–and the industry.