The Canadian Olympic Committee Celebrates Pride Month As “One Team” In New PSA

To celebrate Pride Month, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) created a new PSA to raise awareness for LGBTQ inclusion in sport. The spot spotlights the stories of athletes who struggled with their identities and coming out, and are now lending their voices to support the One Team initiative.

Athletes featured in the PSA include speed skater Anastasia Bucsis, kayaker Connor Taras, ski jumper Eric Mitchell, rhythmic gymnast Rosie Cossar, and trampoline athlete Sam Sendel.





The “One Team” initiative was launched in December with You Can Play Project and Egale, to create LGBTQ-focused resources for educators and students, send COC ambassador athletes into schools to promote equality, and more. In April, the COC teamed up with the University of Toronto to launch a Sports and Sexual Diversity course, one of the first of its kind in the world.