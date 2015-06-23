Spy Games: Parrot’s New Mini Drones Skim Over water, Fly at Night, and Carry Cargo

In a James Bond movie, you’d never question the idea of robots flying at night, carrying small payloads, or skimming the surface of a lake. Now, the good people at Parrot are more than happy to play Q to your budget 007.

Today, Paris-based Parrot is unveiling a set of 13 second-generation mini drones that are joining its existing “minidrones team.” Each of the new “connected robots” are expected to be released this fall.

Until the recent emergence of China’s DJI as the world’s-largest maker of consumer drones, France’s Parrot had been perhaps the most famous brand thanks to inexpensive products like its AR line of drones and its Sumo line of jumping robots. The first generation of Parrot mini drones sold more than 600,000 units, the company said.

DJI is said to be on pace to bring in $1 billion in revenue in 2015, which would mean sales of several hundred thousand drones, most of which cost more than $1,000. By comparison, Parrot’s mini drones products sell for between $99 and $189. Other brands, like 3D Robotics, also aim for the higher end of the market, and action camera giant GoPro said last month that it plans on selling drones starting next year.





Like Anki, the maker of a set of artificially intelligent race car robots, Parrot calls its mini drones “characters,” and gives them clever names, like Diesel, Buzz, and Marshall.

The new mini drones come in three categories: jumping, airborne, and “hydrofoil.”

All of Parrot’s second-gen mini drones can be operated using the company’s free FreeFlight app and a Wi-Fi connection.