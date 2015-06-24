You Can See Right Through This Truck, Thanks To The Video Screen In The Back

In a car, being stuck behind a truck is annoying–and potentially dangerous. You know the driver can’t see you, and you can’t see anything but the rear loading door, the road below it, and maybe a few feet down into the opposite lane.

Samsung’s prototype Safety Truck puts a camera on the front and a big screen on the back of any large vehicle, effectively making the truck transparent. You’re no longer blocked in, visually, because you can see what’s going on up ahead. If you decide to pass, you’re not hurling yourself into the unknown, towards one of the 1.9 million traffic accidents on U.S. roads every year.

Samsung says that it is “working together with safe driving NGOs and the [Argentinian] government” to get the permits and approvals needed to get this onto the roads (In Argentina, a person dies nearly every hour in a car accident). Obviously, Samsung would benefit from selling Safety Trucks, or Safety Truck kits, but that doesn’t stop in being a good idea.

I have another idea. What about a camera on the back, hooked up to a screen in the cab, so the driver can see what’s going on behind the truck. Sitting in a car stuck behind a truck might be annoying, but being back there on a bike can be terrifying. Knowing the driver knows you’re there might really help.