NextRequest Puts The Public Information Request Process Online

Public information requests are a huge pain: The request process is different at different levels of government, and request forms often must be deposited in person to specific government locations between specific hours. Worse, people often make requests to the wrong agency. NextRequest wants to solve this problem by putting the whole information request process online, saving citizens time and governments money. Wouldn’t it be great if you could just request and receive public information without having to get up from your desk?

There are 90,000 agencies across city governments, port authorities, and universities, but asking these entities for publicly available information is a very analog process, according to NextRequest cofounder Tamara Manik-Perlman: You submit a paper form request and it goes into a labeled manila envelope. The most advanced tech in the workflow is usually an Excel spreadsheet used to manually track requests. Even cities committed to modernizing the process spend money opening data portals–and sometimes don’t know what to do from there, claims Manik-Perlman. NextRequest is a software-as-a-service solution that hosts publicly available documents on its own cloud servers, so government offices don’t have to worry about data storage.





To make an online request, citizens can go on a NextRequest-equipped government site and type out the kind of document they’re looking for, just like any search on the Internet. NextRequest looks for keywords in your search to ensure that your request is going to the right department, and checks to see if someone has previously requested the same file. If they have, NextRequest redirects you to download that file from an archive–thus freeing government employees from hunting down the same information twice.

A 2014 NYC Transparency Working Group report estimated that each public information request cost taxpayers a “low average” of $400, which demonstrates how simply deflecting repeat requests before an employee spends time on them can save a municipality money. The Port of Seattle began using NextRequest in January and saw 200 public information requests–50 of which were for the same file. Thanks to NextRequest, those repeat requests were redirected to the already-uploaded file.

NextRequest also tracks the status of each request, giving overseers a window into the corresponding office’s workload and workflow efficiency–how many requests are open, how many are closed, and how this month’s performance ranks against previous benchmarks. NextRequest visualizes these analytics to point out efficiency highs and lows, which can help agencies identify efficiency obstacles and share performance breakthroughs across their various departments, says Manik-Perlman. On the whole, improving agency efficiency conceivably speeds up the process time between request and delivery.





“In the agencies we’ve talked to, the most sophisticated thing they have going on is a spreadsheet. But that’s usually just tracking what requests they have to deal with. It’s not typically looking at how many days it’s taking to respond to requests in specific departments,” says Manik-Perlman.

“But there’s all kinds of data we can collect, and it lets [our client agencies] understand the mechanics of requests, which is definitely not something any agency can track with current methods,” Manik-Perlman claims.