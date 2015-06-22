Today in Tabs: Zombies of the Confederacy

I’m really excited to watch Noah Baumbach’s latest movie, While We’re Young, now that’s it’s out on home release. I like him a lot, even though I can’t watch The Squid and the Whale ever again because… look, dad-stuff is complicated, you know? There’s a lot of… a lot of feelings. I have feelings.

The Baumbach flick I return to most is the one he’s basically disowned: 1997’s Highball (which was hastily written and produced using film left over from Mr. Jealousy). It’s an odd little picture, cut up into three sitcom chunks and scatterbrained in its plotting, but it’s also fucking hilarious.

Ignore Nathan Rabin’s misgivings, and please pay no attention to the movie’s trailer, which completely mis-markets Highball’s slow and deliberate charm and wit (a fate which Andrew Disney’s Balls Out also recently suffered), instead making the film out to be a madcap, anything-goes romp. After Baumbach decided that Highball was a failed, unfinished experiment–ceding credit for the direction to fictional “Ernie Fusco”–Lionsgate did what it could to salvage the project, cutting together that awful trailer and creating this tonally confused cover art.

I’m going to assert, Death of the Author-style, that Baumbach is a fool (a fool, I say!) and knows not his own genius. Along with Waiting for Guffman and Fierce Creatures, this is the movie I make my new friends watch so I can judge their sense of humor. It’s a truly great example of les cinemås-kino du filmes, and as far as I’m concerned deserves a Criterion release.

By all means check out While We’re Young (it has gotten great reviews!), but make sure you chase it with a Highball.