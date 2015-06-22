Beyond The N-Word: The Best Of President Obama’s Interview On Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast

Marc Maron, comedian and host of the garage-based podcast WTF, scored the interview of a lifetime with President Obama –and Maron wasn’t the only one in disbelief.

“If I thought to myself that when I was in college that I’d be in a garage a couple of miles away from where I was living doing an interview as president with a comedian–it’s not possible to imagine,” Obama says to Maron.

The hour-long interview touches on a host of issues both on personal and professional levels for Obama, but the most salient sound bites pertain to the the increasingly fragile state of race relations in America. From police actions under intense scrutiny to the recent massacre in Charleston, SC, the topic of race and how we view it and discuss it as a society has become impossible to ignore. Below are Obama’s most important quotes time-stamped from the interview:

On the shooting in Charleston, SC

15:25

I’ve done this way too often. During the course of my presidency, it feels as if, couple times a year I end up having to speak to the country and to speak to a particular community about a devastating loss…It’s not enough just to feel bad–there are actions that could be taken to make events like this less likely. And one of those actions we could take would be to enhance some basic, commonsense gun-safety laws.

The one thing he’s learned as president

20:35