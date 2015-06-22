Some Hero Strapped a GoPro to a Motorcycle Paramedic And, Well, Let’s Hope We Don’t Get Sick

Some things were never meant to be seen. For everything else, there’s GoPro. (You can have that one, GoPro, it’s a freebie.) Currently circulating online, the latest daring use of the ultra-portable camera tech involves strapping one to a motorcycle paramedic on a high-speed dash to the hospital through heavy traffic.

The video, which surfaced on the misleadingly titled YouTube page, Car Crash Compilation TV, reveals a paramedic weaving in and out of traffic in what looks to be Warsaw, Poland. It shows the POV of an obviously well-trained driver cutting drivers off, barely missing passing bicyclists, and breezing through red lights like they just don’t count. At seven minutes and change, the footage goes on perhaps a bit longer than it should, and viewers will need assistance from the mute button if they find sustained sirens grating, but it’s worth a view to see in real life what action movie directors try so ardently to recreate in chase scenes.