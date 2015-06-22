advertisement
Some Hero Strapped a GoPro to a Motorcycle Paramedic And, Well, Let’s Hope We Don’t Get Sick

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Some things were never meant to be seen. For everything else, there’s GoPro. (You can have that one, GoPro, it’s a freebie.) Currently circulating online, the latest daring use of the ultra-portable camera tech involves strapping one to a motorcycle paramedic on a high-speed dash to the hospital through heavy traffic.

The video, which surfaced on the misleadingly titled YouTube page, Car Crash Compilation TV, reveals a paramedic weaving in and out of traffic in what looks to be Warsaw, Poland. It shows the POV of an obviously well-trained driver cutting drivers off, barely missing passing bicyclists, and breezing through red lights like they just don’t count. At seven minutes and change, the footage goes on perhaps a bit longer than it should, and viewers will need assistance from the mute button if they find sustained sirens grating, but it’s worth a view to see in real life what action movie directors try so ardently to recreate in chase scenes.

