If You Must Work On Vacation Here’s How To Do It

You’ve read all the articles about “unplugging” on vacation –but you know you aren’t going to do it. We’re millennials, and that means we like to work just as much as we like to play. But here’s the thing: If you don’t chill out and enjoy your hard-earned vacation, odds are you’re going to burn out , and that helps no one. Glance through these hard-and-fast dos and don’ts of working on vacation , and you’ll come back to work feeling refreshed and ready to breeze through every goal on your list:

Don’t leave ‘em hanging with a generic “Thanks for your email! I’m currently out of the office and look forward to responding upon my return.” The best OOO message includes someone, anyone, to field urgent or easy-to-fulfill requests. Find a buddy, with the intention that you’ll return the favor one day, and you’ll come back to work with happier clients–and a much prettier (read: less voluminous) inbox.

A sweet “I’m enjoying my honeymoon!” is fine, but “I’m getting crunked off piña coladas with my hot new hubbie #lovers #marriage” is better left unsaid.

Pick one window when you’re game to check your work email (the 4 p.m. slot is a nice hour, when most people are taking naps après-beach), and stick to it. Your boss will appreciate knowing when she can plan to hear back from you–and therefore will be unlikely to bother you otherwise.

Cave once, and it sets the precedent that your coworkers can bother you at any time during your precious, hard-earned vacation. And they will. Here, subscribe to the anti-Nike advice: Just don’t do it.

That said, if you check your e-mail at 4 p.m. and you really do need to jump on something, by all means, take action. Go into a private space where you won’t feel distracted and can get through the issue as soon as possible. They don’t call you a beast for nothing. But . . .

It ruins the vibe, man. Finish your work, and then put it out of sight, out of mind. A piña colada isn’t a bad idea right now.