Which Is Better, Exercising Before Or After Work?

Early birds can never seem to say enough about the joys of morning exercise . Like, we get it, you’re super awake right now. But if you’re not a morning person, waking up an extra hour and a half earlier sounds not only like torture, but also physically impossible. So is it just a matter of personal preference, or are there physical and psychological benefits to exercising at a particular time of day?

Most of the fitness coaches I spoke with told me that it truly does depend on the individual. “There is no hard and fast research that says either morning or night exercise is better,” says personal trainer Maurice Williams. “However, there are certainly benefits to doing either depending on the person.” Personal trainer Lee Pickering advises that “it’s really up to you to know when your body is most capable of an effective workout.”

On whether working out in the morning magically revs up your metabolism, Demmy James, a strength and conditioning specialist says: “Working out at any time improves your metabolic rate to a certain extent. Receiving that metabolic boost during the morning or the evening will not make a difference when it comes to caloric expenditure or body composition adjustments. The most important takeaway is that folks should be focused on exercising in general and worry less about the time of day. Metabolic adaptations will occur regardless of whether the sun is rising or setting.”

But there are pros and cons specific to early bird exercisers and night owl gym enthusiasts. Read on:

1. You’ll feel more energized. “You will probably have more energy in the morning,” says personal trainer Henry Halse. “Depending on how stressful your job is, both physically and mentally, working all day and then going in to the gym may be unrealistic. If you find that you can never muster up the energy to work out at night, try working out in the morning before work. That way you won’t have used up all of your energy and your workouts will likely be less of a drag.”

2. You can burn fat fast. “If you work out in the morning before eating or after eating just a protein bar, you will get greater results [in terms of burning fat],” says PLYOGA Fitness founder and CEO Stephanie Lauren. “American diets are high in sugar. Your body will attack sugar first and then go after fat during a workout. If you work out in the morning, the ability of your body to attack fat over sugar is greater because you haven’t consumed most sugars yet at this point.”

3. There’s also the psychological boost. “The psychological benefits of morning workouts are paramount,” Lauren says. “You clear your mind and give yourself positive energy for the entire day. Most Fortune 500 CEOs workout in the morning for this reason.”