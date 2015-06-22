Yes, The Serpentine Pavilion Still Looks Like Rainbow Poop

From June 25 to October 18, 2015, a trippy kaleidoscopic structure will greet visitors to Kensington Gardens in London. Selgascano , the Madrid-based firm that designed the installation, describe the multi-orifice form as a choose your own architectural adventure of sorts—but we’ll say what you’re thinking: it looks like rainbow poop .

“We sought a way to allow the public to experience architecture through simple elements: structure, light, transparency, shadows, lightness, form, sensitivity, change, surprise, color and materials,” Selgascano says. “Each entrance allows for a specific journey through the space.”

Iwan Baan

Now in its 15th year, the Serpentine Pavilion, a temporary installation, has been designed by starchitects like Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry, Sou Fujimoto, SANAA, and Peter Zumthor. Over 300,000 visitors come annually, ranking the structure as one of the top 10 most visited architecture and design exhibitions in the world.

Iwan Baan

The 2015 pavilion is composed of a steel skeleton enveloped with translucent, multi-colored ETFE, a high-tech ultra-durable polymer that’s been used to clad adventurous buildings like the Beijing National Aquatics Center. Visitors wend their way through iridescent corridors to a cafe located in the center.

While the Lisa Frank colors might be an affront to the eyes, it’ll surely be a trippy experience. Architecture has a knack for taking itself too seriously at times, so this rainbow reprieve from austerity is most welcome.