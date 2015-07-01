How The Device You Can’t Live Without Is Also Destroying Your Productivity

But nothing is distracting us more than our smartphones. A 2014 study by Ricoh Americas Corp. found more than three quarters of employees are distracted by mobile phones, with 67% sending personal texts and 61% taking at least one personal call per week.

According to a recent study by LISTEN by RealNetworks, a smartphone app that automatically responds to inbound calls and text messages, social media and messaging apps are the top two workplace distractions. The study polled over 1,200 Americans across a variety of professions and revealed that 38% of workers use their cell phones at work to check social media feeds. Almost three quarters of workers (68%) check their phones during work time to keep in touch with friends.

Decreasing attention spans.

According to a recent study by Microsoft, humans attention spans are now around eight seconds (down from 12 seconds in 2000). Alex Cequea, former editor in chief of iPhone Life Magazine, says smartphones are “the gateway drug to endless hours of procrastination.”

Smartphones are the gateway drug to endless hours of procrastination

“I’ve seen even the most productive of employees succumb to the vortex of never-ending entertainment at our fingertips,” says Cequea. The constant availability of information and entertainment takes advantage of our easily distracted minds.

Smartphones distract us from challenges.

“Intellectual challenges cause us to check out and seek distraction,” says Cequea. The problem is this checking out just prolongs the task by breaking our momentum and focus, making it harder to get back on track. “Those with enough discipline to sweat through a problem or stay in the discomfort of a challenge will usually experience more success in the long run,” says Cequea.

A remedy for boredom.

While too great a challenge can cause us to mentally check out and turn to our phones for a distraction, not enough mental engagement also makes our phones a popular choice for stimulation.