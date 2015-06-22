This Ad Agency Used A Cannes Lions Awards Entry As A Cheeky Recruiting Pitch To Judges

If you’re trying to attract the very best talent to your company, wouldn’t it be great if all the world’s best potential candidates conveniently gathered in one place, even one room? Seems like that might save a lot of time and effort. That’s exactly what ad agency 180LA thought.

As many of the world’s top creative talent gathered in Cannes to judge work entered in to the annual industry awards extravaganza, the agency used an award entry case study to create “The Most Direct Recruitment Ad Ever.” The cheeky ad was entered into four Cannes competitions, including the Film Lions, Press Lions, Direct Lions, and Radio Lions.

Creative leaders watch untold numbers of campaign case study videos in order to decide on who will go home with a coveted Cannes Lions trophy, but 180LA wants a judge more than a piece of hardware. And by the looks of Twitter, they may just get the win they’re looking for.

It turns out this case study is also a lesson in never missing an opportunity.