Samsung’s “Safety Truck” Uses Video Technology To Tell Drivers When It’s Safe To Pass

The number of annoying and potentially dangerous situations that can crop up while driving are almost too numerous to mention, but Samsung is testing out a new approach to its delivery trucks that aims to remedy at least one of them.

Trying to pass a big transport truck on a two-way road can be like a game of peek-a-boo, poking your bumper out in to the oncoming lane to see if there’s time to pass this lumbering auto monstrosity. But it’s also, for obvious reasons, a dangerous driving practice. In Argentina, Samsung launched a fleet of Safety Trucks that use a built-in wireless camera on the front bumper, that also features a night-vision mode, and four outdoor screens mounted on the back to show drivers behind the truck what traffic looks like ahead.





It’s a very cool idea, but likely cost prohibitive to roll out on a much larger scale.