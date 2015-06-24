How Jay Leno And Mario Andretti Helped Shell Launch Its New Gasoline Brand

For Shell, it meant devising a unique road-legal dual-fuel test car, staging a star-studded cross-country rally with racing legend Mario Andretti that culminated at Jay Leno’s cavernous Burbank garage, and a tour of his car collection, followed by presentations covering Shell STEM initiatives and what makes the new gas special.

Shell V-Power NiTRO+ is the company’s most advanced premium gas. Introduced this month in the US, after rolling out in Canada, the U.K., and Argentina, it replaces the Shell’s old V-Power premium at pumps and has the same octane rating (which varies by market). The difference is NiTRO+ apparently contains additives that offer superior protection against engine wear, gunk (a sticky, greasy residue from carbon deposit build-up), and corrosion, even purging gunk from engines that previously used lower-quality gasolines.

(L-R) Jay Leno, with Hennessey Performance’s John Hennessey, racer Mario Andretti (front), and Shell’s Elen Phillips

“More people are buying cars that require premium gas, but most think that premium products are all the same,” says Elen Phillips, VP, Shell Americas Fuels Sales and Marketing. “The product we had before Shell V-Power Nitro-enriched was great on performance and gunk. But we wanted to keep pushing the product.

“This gives best total protection against gunk and corrosion and, for the first time, engine wear, so now the engine can run the way it was designed to run,” she adds. “Our message is: not all fuels are the same, so we wanted the do something different for the campaign. Part of that was getting [well-known] experts and enthusiasts who really know cars to support what we saying. The dual engine is the ultimate way of showing the what it actually does.”

Side-by-side Gunk Comparisons. Top Row: Intake valves before and after running Shell’s V-Power NiTRO+; Bottom Row: Intake valves before and after running on a competitor’s premium gasoline Images courtesy of Shell

For the relay, Shell specially designed and built a car that concurrently runs two types of gas—in this case regular gas against V-Power NiTRO+—enabling a comparative study of engine performance and gunk build-up under the same driving conditions.

The relay began with a June 2 send-off in New York’s Times Square, with promotional stops across the U.S. that lined up celebrity car enthusiasts like TV host Carson Daly, Chicago Bears’ Matt Forte and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, and racing stars Marc Gene, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Rahal, and Mario Andretti. On June 9, Andretti drove the final leg of the rally from Las Vegas into Jay Leno’s Garage.