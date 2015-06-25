advertisement
Advice from Historical Figures…On Dating a Co-Worker

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The office crush. Most of us have had one at some point. Dating coworkers can be a wonderful thing, or it can be extremely awkward. Luckily, we are able to transcend time and space and access advice on this tricky topic from people who were successful both professionally and romantically (for the most part). Watch the above video, and feel free to send it to anyone who might need it.

