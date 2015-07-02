Can This Capsule Help You Survive A Tsunami?

The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake triggered a tsunami off Japan’s coast that killed almost 16,000 people and injured 6,000 more. Tsunami early warning systems prompted evacuations, but some physically couldn’t leave–mostly children, the elderly, and the infirm. What if you could protect the immobilized from nature’s worst? Survival Capsule, a small company just north of Seattle, Washington, is channeling its founders’ decades of aerospace experience into building ultrastrong spheres for people to shelter inside during catastrophic storms.

The clock is ticking: experts expect another colossal tsunami to wreck Japan’s coast in the next 20 years. Can the Survival Capsule company convince Japan that its impregnable bathyspheres will save Japanese people?

In theory, crawling inside a Survival Capsule and bolting the door will save you from anything a tsunami can throw at you–impacts, heat from fires, and even survive underwater with a 60-minute air tank. So long as the pod isn’t submerged underwater, survivors can stay inside it indefinitely and use it for shelter after the storm has passed. Tsunami waves typically flow around 25 mph, so the capsule would have to withstand impacts from objects carried by the wave at that speed–but Survival Capsule’s tests have found that the capsule can withstand impacts from objects at up to 75 mph, says the company’s president and cofounder Julian Sharpe.





You can’t afford failure.

The capsules themselves are spherical metal cages sheathed in an aircraft-grade aluminum shell and the inside of the shell is lined with a ceramic thermal blanket to protect from extreme heat and keep the capsule from cooking its inhabitants. If it looks like a spaceworthy escape pod, that’s for a good reason: Sharpe and Survival Capsule’s other cofounder Scott Hill each have decades of aerospace experience designing commercial aircraft and spacecraft. At any altitude, maintaining the structural integrity of an aircraft is key: a single breach could rip the plane apart. The same applies to the Survival Capsule.

“The capsule is similar to an aircraft–it has to maintain its structural integrity. An aircraft is designed to do 20,000 flying hours. You can’t afford failure,” says Sharpe.

But in an environmental immersion test last January, a Survival Capsule did experience a failure–a human failure. The team had hauled one of their experimental two-person survival capsules to an Oregon river and, when a computer technician rebooted the computer sensors inside the capsule, the technician failed to completely bolt-lock the door while closing it from the outside. The capsule sunk. That’s only possible when you’re closing it from the outside, says Sharpe–inside, you can clearly tell when the door bolts engage, as can be seen at the end of Survival Capsule’s capsule development video. For the following test in February, the Survival Capsule team were extra careful to bolt the door–and no flooding occurred. Still, it has led Sharpe to plan for emergency instruction cards to include with the capsules like the ones used in airplanes.

Is the Survival Capsule too complex–especially for disaster-panicked users? We probably will not find out until a Survival Capsule gets used as intended in a natural disaster. More importantly: should survival pods be part of a disaster preparedness plan at all?