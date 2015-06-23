Visualizing The Color Palettes Of The Web’s Most Beautiful Websites

What do the best-looking sites on the Internet use for color palettes? A surprising number of pastels with the occasional sprinkling of earthen tones, at least looking at this infographic from Awwwards.com .

See the full graphic here Awwwards

Since 2009, Awwwards has been handing out accolades to what it considers the best designed sites of the web. Over the last six years, it has built an extensive database of websites with beautiful pixels, so it was relatively easy for developer Matt DesLauriers to program something that would automatically scan the entries for their dominant three colors, and smack them together into a big RGB pixel.

Over at the Awwwards.com website, you can drill down into the exact hexadecimal colors that the top 20 sites use.

If you want to know how to make colors pop on your own websites, Awwwards.com offers a list of tools you can use to come up with color palettes of your own: Coolors.co, Stylify Me, Adobe Colors, Paletton and more.

