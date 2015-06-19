Google To Exclude Revenge Porn From Search Results

Google will soon begin pulling revenge porn from its search results, on a per-request basis. In a blog post , Google Search senior vice president Amit Singhal wrote that the search giant will honor requests to take down nude or sexually explicit images posted without a person’s consent:

“Our philosophy has always been that Search should reflect the whole web. But revenge porn images are intensely personal and emotionally damaging, and serve only to degrade the victims—predominantly women. So going forward, we’ll honor requests from people to remove nude or sexually explicit images shared without their consent from Google Search results. This is a narrow and limited policy, similar to how we treat removal requests for other highly sensitive personal information, such as bank account numbers and signatures, that may surface in our search results.”

Revenge porn–explicit images posted online without consent by ex-partners or harassers–has become an increasing problem for large Internet companies. Facebook similarly redefined its policies on banning content this past March to include revenge porn.

Google will post a form in its blog post in the coming weeks, through which users can request the removal of revenge porn images.

[via Engadget]