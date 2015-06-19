This Publishing Startup Wants To Crowdfund Books For Indie Bookstores

Inkshares, a hybrid crowdfunding and publishing house that launched last year, is testing a new project in which independent bookstores are given imprints on its platform. An imprint on Inkshares is called a Collection, and only books that reach a specific pre-order goal get published, sparing bookstores any financial risk.

Inkshares vice president of marketing Matt Kaye explained to Fast Company the process of publishing through an Inkshares Collection:

“With the Collection feature, any indie bookseller can add an Inkshares project to their Collection, so long as the author consents. In return for championing these books to help them hit their pre-order goal, a book would then be published under that bookseller’s brand and the bookseller can earn royalties from that book’s sales. This allows a bookstore to publish without any financial risk, deepens ties with their local writer community, and for books that sell well, creates a potentially meaningful revenue stream, since these books would be distributed nationwide through Ingram.”

Another benefit to using Inkshares? The company takes care of marketing, design, and distribution through Ingram, a large service provider for the publishing industry. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that Inkshares serves as a viable alternative to Amazon’s self-publishing platform CreateSpace.

