Now You Can Go Shopping On Twitter

Twitter is beginning to roll out pages for products and places with e-commerce integration. The pages, which include purchase buttons, are part of the social networking site’s increasing foray into e-commerce and monetization.

“These pages will feature images and video about the product alongside information such as a description, price, and an option to buy, book, or visit the website for more information,” Twitter product manager Amaryllis Fox wrote in a blog post. A companion section of curated “collections” by Demi Lovato, Game of Thrones, Target, and other “influencers” is already viewable and ready for shoppers on the mobile app and Twitter.com.

Re/code points out that Twitter will likely take a cut of purchases made through the pages, and that the move seems to be part of a conscious strategy to monetize Twitter’s massive reserves of user data. Earlier this week, Twitter announced Project Lightning, a Snapchat-esque tool that will offer curated coverage of live sports, major television shows, and breaking news events.

[via Re/code]