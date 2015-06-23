How Busy People Make Time To Think

Increasingly we are expected to always be “on”–responding to emails and texts outside of business hours. When there’s so much to respond to, it’s hard to find time to just think about strategy, the big picture, or new ideas.

Yet busy people do find time to brainstorm new ideas, and you can too. Here are some smart techniques for more brilliant thinking.

DeLene Bane is the human resource manager at Martin Equipment of Illinois. “One thing I have tried to do while at the office is schedule meeting time with my managers,” she says. When people know there’s a scheduled time to talk, it helps cut back on the frequency of people who randomly drop by, she says.

You could also create a culture with thinking hours. For example, you and your colleagues could agree to focus on individual intellectual work from 8 to 10 a.m., and come together after that.

Bane does this sometimes on Fridays. Even though she doesn’t have to leave early for work, “What I do is still wake up early and work in the morning when the house is quiet,” she says. “It is amazing what I can accomplish with two hours of no distraction.”

Joya Dass, TV anchor, speaker, and head of a women’s initiative called Lady Drinks, aims to think for 20 minutes first thing every morning (a habit she says she learned from author Trevor Blake). “New York City is a place where I can go from adrenaline to adrenaline hit. But those 20 minutes I take for myself each day, to write down 10 things I’m grateful for, and be still, are the best part of any day.”

David Laubner, SVP at ThinkingPhones, a company that creates communications apps, likewise says, “I typically dedicate the first 15 to 30 minutes of each workday to nondigital thinking and planning. No meetings, laptops, or smartphones allowed. I pull out a plain old piece of paper and pen, and work through the issues required to make each day successful.”