How To Make Walking Meetings Work

Being cooped up in an office all day when the weather is perfect can feel extra cruel, not to mention distracting .

Fresh air is a known mood booster, and physical activity tends to spark new ideas. So it’s no surprise that a number of people are trying “walking meetings” as a way to be more active while still getting the work done. The math is compelling: Turn two 30-minute meetings per day into walking meetings, and you’ll score five hours of aerobic exercise per week. That’s double what the CDC recommends.

People who’ve tried walking meetings also note that there are benefits beyond physical ones. “A meeting room is all about business,” says Chris Kay, managing director of the Los Angeles office of 72andSunny, an advertising company. He says of walking: “I think it knocks down a barrier. It’s quite personal. You’re just having a chat with someone.” You stay connected, even if the conversation is open, honest, or intense.

But just because the walking meeting has a lot going for it doesn’t mean it can replace all meetings. There are logistical challenges. Here’s how to make a walking meeting work:

First, think through some good routes. Beth Kanter, a social media and nonprofit expert who frequently advocates for walking meetings, recommends plotting out walks that are the typical length of calendar slots: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, maybe even a 60-minute one. Avoid noisy or crowded areas if you can. Sometimes it helps to have a destination (hesitant types might be more amenable to “walking to get coffee” than just “walking”). And check the weather. If it’s unpleasant enough that the weather will be a distraction, you’re better off indoors.

Julian Berman, director of platform engineering at digital ad tech company Magnetic, says, “Anytime people aren’t walking astride, they’re going to break off onto other tracks.” In most places, it’s pretty hard to walk more than three abreast without ticking off anyone else on the sidewalk. A nine-person meeting would quickly become three three-person meetings. So the best options for walking meetings are regular one-on-one meetings with direct reports, or informal catch-up sessions. Kay says he likes to interview candidates on walks. “I think you can have a more open conversation,” he says, hopefully easing what is often a stressful encounter. “The lack of formality is helpful.”

Unless agreed to in advance, think pleasant stroll, not Olympic speed walking. You’re probably wearing business clothes. The goal is not to break a sweat. (Save that for “sweatworking”: See “Networking Is Over. Welcome Sweatworking?“)