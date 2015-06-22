Is There A Small-Talk Gender Gap?

There are plenty of nonverbal strategies you can use to seal a business deal. From offering the other person a warm beverage and a soft chair, to touching them lightly on the arm, these seemingly small things set the stage for a positive interaction that builds trust and goodwill .

But what about small talk?

Though it often gets a bad rap, chitchat about the weather, travel, or other topics not related to work can build the kind of social capital that boosts bargaining power, according to a new study by a team of researchers from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität and Technische Universität in Munich, Germany, and American University’s Kogod School of Business.

Men and women in the same situation, engaging in the same behavior, can experience different reactions because of different behavioral expectations associated with their gender.

The study looked into how small talk before a negotiation impacted perceptions and outcomes. The results, as evidenced by the title, “Should He Chitchat? The Benefits of Small Talk for Male Versus Female Negotiators,” revealed that a gender gap persists even when discussing the minutiae of daily life. “We saw a boost in positive negotiation outcomes for men when they engaged in small talk before the negotiation,” American University’s professor of management Alexandra Mislin said in a statement. “Even a little small talk contributed to getting a better deal.”

Unconscious bias plays a role in tilting the balance in favor of men who can schmooze.

That’s because stereotypes about women–while generally positive, the study authors point out–generally paint them as more social and communal than men. Sociolinguists found small talk is a form of gendered communication associated with women when they are in the presence of other women. In contrast, men are seen as less sociable or concerned about others.

But that actually works in their favor. When men resist the stereotype of being all business, they are viewed more positively by their conversation partner and benefit from the interaction more.