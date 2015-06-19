Mini Makes A Case For Gut-Feel In New Short Film Series

In order to create a successful piece of branded content, sometimes it means that the brand itself has to step out of the way. It’s a strategy no doubt argued about in many a client meeting–the balance between pure entertainment and brand presence, and how the two can be as one. The creatives hired to create, as Morgan Spurlock told us , are only too happy to be trusted to make something that will provide enough halo effect to make it worthwhile for a brand.

To launch its new Clubman car, Mini has taken the minimal branding approach in a new series of short films called “The Cultural” with culture and art site Nowness. With the tagline #GoWithYourGut, the series aims to show the power of creative instinct by telling “the stories of four extraordinary people who put the butterflies in charge, for better or worse.” The first film in the series, directed by André Saraiva, is a profile of artist Scott Campbell, known for his tattoos and use of U.S. currency in his artwork.





It’s a cool start, but will no doubt raise questions as to just what it has to do with a Clubman. No word yet on who the next three subjects will be.