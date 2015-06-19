No, You Won’t Be Listening To Taylor Swift’s “1989” On Apple Music

Taylor Swift may not have bad blood with Apple Music–but that doesn’t mean she’s releasing 1989 to the streaming service.

BuzzFeed News reports that the pop queen has withheld the best-selling album from Apple’s upcoming music streaming platform, which launches June 30. Swift is, however, making the rest of her catalog available to Apple, much like she did with Tidal and Rdio.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given that Swift has not released 1989 to a single streaming service. Swift infamously pulled all of her albums from Spotify last November, arguing that access to her music on its ad-supported free tier was “perpetuating the perception that music has no value and should be free.” Her music is now only accessible on streaming platforms that require a paid subscription.

Swift’s label, Big Machine Records, told BuzzFeed that 1989 won’t be making its way to any streaming service, so keep that YouTube playlist bookmarked–or maybe indulge in a good ol’ fashioned CD.

[via Gizmodo]