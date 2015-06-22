Why Offices Full Of Ping-Pong Tables And Video Games Might Be Onto Something

But it stands to reason that playful design helps employees stay young at heart, which in turn could have a big impact on a company’s success. That’s the key take from a new study of “subjective” employee age among 107 businesses. A research trio led by Florian Kunze of the University of Konstanz in Germany reports that workers who feel younger than their true age reach more personal job goals, which in turn predicts a higher level of overall company accomplishment.

Google Amsterdam Google

“In other words, an organizational workforce that feels younger than their chronological age benefits the performance of the company as a whole,” write Kunze and company in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

The study makes a strong business case for helping employees feel forever young.

Efforts to connect a workplace’s average age with its performance typically focus on employee date of birth. But once we hit 25, most of us feel younger than our actual age; a 2006 study found that people over 40 report feeling 20% younger than they really are. Since feeling young has been associated with several signs of health and vitality, Kunze and collaborators wondered if a rejuvenated mindset might impact work productivity, too.

So the researchers issued extensive surveys to more than 15,000 employees at 107 German companies in a variety of sectors: production, wholesale, retail, service, and finance. They asked workers to give their real age along with how old they feel, as well as several other self-reported performance measures, such as job goals achieved that year. HR reps and top management gave details on the company’s style as well as its success metrics, such as financial performance and employee retention.

Google Pittsburgh Google

Sure enough, workers felt younger than their true age—4.4 years younger, on average, across the board. In line with prior research, employees under 25 actually felt older by about a year. But older workers more than made up for the youngsters: those age 30 to 49 felt about five years younger than their true age, on average, while those over 50 felt more than eight years younger than their drivers’ licenses revealed them to be.