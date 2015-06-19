Unraveling the Story Behind E3’s Emotional Surprise Hit

Thousands of gaming fans and industry professionals grew quiet as developer Martin Sahlin shared himself and his creation on stage at E3 on Monday. After hours of press conferences filled mostly with sequels to big franchises, the authentic emotion this one game developer wore on his sleeve at the Electronic Arts event drew everyone’s attention, and then their applause, and then their Twitter effusions .

“It was a long road, two years leading up to that moment,” Sahlin tells us. “You got this really special thing and you are really keen to finally show it off, share with people. Once you are there, it’s really emotional.”





Sahlin is the creative director at Swedish game developer Coldwood Interactive, and the mind behind Unravel, a puzzle game starring a (now rather beloved) character called Yarny, a doll made of yarn who unspools himself as he moves about his world, collecting lost pieces of people’s lives.

At EA’s event, as he unveiled a doll of the protagonist Yarny, the assembled crowd saw his hands were shaking with emotion.

As Sahlin explained, while camping with his family in the countryside two years ago, he was overflowing with ideas. He physically made a character out of wire and red yarn, then acted out scenes with this half-foot hero, figuring out the mechanics of how Yarny could utilize his yarn to do things like move rocks or swing across holes by using it like a whip. He made this little guy and put him on a journey.

Sahlin says, “Games are really powerful things. They have the ability to grab you and move you in a way that few other artforms can. That gives us as game makers a certain responsibility. I think we should try to do more than just entertain. Unravel was created in that spirit. It was born out of the need to make something more personal, something with a heart.”





Returning to the 13 others at Coldwood, he found them receptive to the idea of a quest by a small man made of yarn. Using the yarn from Yarny, the player has to solve puzzles involving physics, such as dragging rocks, using it as a slingshot to shoot himself across holes, etc. But the yarn is more than just gameplay, and more than that thing that makes up the main character of the game.