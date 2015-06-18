“Mockingjay” Foments Revolution Against Panem In 18 Countries With New Billboards

The revolution that the Hunger Games franchise has spent three films building toward will finally come to a head this fall in Mockingjay Part 2. And while the three-finger salute that the citizens of the film’s fictional, oppressive government Panem use to identify themselves in solidarity with the cause has actually spread to real-life protest movements , the imagery is mostly about getting people excited to plunk down their money for a ticket to see Lionsgate’s fourth film in the franchise.

Bogota, Colombia

Still, that imagery is being taken to the streets in the latest part of the film’s ongoing campaign to build maximum enthusiasm before its late November release date. The billboards went up in high-profile locations in 18 different countries, this week, displaying the hands of men, women, boys, and girls, aged 8 to 80 years old, from around the world.

The images are stark–just the three-finger salute, with easily-hashtaggable word #UNITE along the side in whatever the local language is–and they appear in locations like Times Square, Novy Arbat Avenue in Moscow, the Mexican Student Movement of 1968 Building in Mexico City, and Westfield Center in London. Whether they inspire people to rise up against an oppressive regime built on forcing teenagers to fight to the death in a glitzy reality show, or just to buy their tickets for Mockingjay Part 2 in advance, remains to be seen, but the alternate reality-style marketing scheme that the Hunger Games campaigns have relied on for years are finally, like Katniss Everdeen herself, taking it to the streets.