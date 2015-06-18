Twitter Investor Chris Sacca Deems CEO Transition “Sloppy”

Chris Sacca, a longtime Twitter shareholder, tore into the company in an extended blog post that essentially said Twitter’s leadership was unable to communicate with Wall Street and lacked control of its own narrative:

“There is an absence of storytelling at Twitter. The issue is that we outside the company have had to do to much work to see and understand all of this. Twitter often still acts like a private company. As a startup in Silicon Valley, you learn to shake off external criticism and continue to work in secret on your new products knowing that you’ll eventually prove your doubters wrong. Yet, as a public company, particularly one with damaged credibility in the market, communication outside the company becomes more critical than ever.”

The post, which heaped praise on other portions of Twitter’s operations–specifically product development–comes just weeks after Sacca published an 8,500-word critique of the microblogging service.

