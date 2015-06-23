How “Dope” Director Rick Famuyiwa Made a Crowd-Pleasing Hit By Getting Personal–And Getting Geeky

Getting back to basics sounds kinda boring. (We tried everything else, now let’s do what worked the first time!) In the case of director Rick Famuyiwa , though, it means returning to a personal mode he’d all but abandoned, and emerging with his most dynamic movie yet–a Sundance sensation that’s been building hype and critical consensus all year long before finally opening to a strong box office last weekend.

Famuyiwa was 23 when he made his debut feature, The Wood. It was a semi-autobiographical film set in Inglewood, California, where he’d grown up, and populated by characters who, like their creator, chafed against the gang culture the area became famous for in Dr. Dre songs. Famuyiwa worked on the script at the Sundance Director’s Lab in the late-’90s, eventually teaming up with MTV to produce it. Released in 1999, The Wood was a hit, and he followed it up with others. Then Famuyiwa just seemed to stop for a while.

Dope, out in theaters now, is his first project in five years. One of the most buzzed about films at Sundance, it boasts a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is on track for a very respectable box office take based on its opening weekend. But Dope is actually three movies in one–an illuminating treatise on being a black geek, a gripping take on the dark web drug trade, and perhaps most importantly, it’s a contemporary-set return to characters coming of age in Inglewood, where they don’t quite fit in. In terms of Famuyiwa’s filmmaking, though, the fit has never been tighter.

That tripartite theme is stylishly woven through the character of Malcolm, an odd bird in Inglewood, where his bouillabaisse fashion sense gets him stuck with the geek label, although many in the audience will see a striking dude with a Kid ‘n Play-level hightop fade and apparel distinct enough to go Golf Wang with and franchise out. The stockpile of drugs Malcolm and his friends discover, though, might either help him escape to college, or it might prevent that from ever happening. Along the way, there’s a trip down pseudo-Silk Road, with a heavy emphasis on meme culture. Despite the utterly trill ’90s hip-hop soundtrack, it’s a very now movie. It was also apparently the movie Famuyiwa needed to make right now.





“When you’re young, you sort of have an idea that this is how it’s always gonna be as a filmmaker,” he says. “And then you have the ups and downs of trying to get your art created in an industry that doesn’t traditionally make films with you and people that look like you behind the camera. Each project you can get your hands on, you try to find your voice in. And films like [2002 hit] Brown Sugar, I felt like my voice could connect with the studio world. But by the time [most recent film] Our Family Wedding came around, things had gone to such a place of pure genre without any nuance, it was hard to fit into that world. It was clear something needed to give. I was at a point in my career where I needed to take back my voice and redefine what I was doing.”

The idea of making a film about a black geek, and all that entails, had been with the director for years. In his post-Our Family Wedding state of disenchantment, though, the time had arrived. Famuyiwa didn’t come upon a stash of supercharged molly like Malcolm, the head geek in Dope, nor did he come of age any time recently, but there is indeed some metatextual autobiography in Malcolm’s search for authenticity.





“I was sort of venting my own frustrations about perceptions of me, perceptions of my work, and perceptions about the audience that could accept my work,” Famuyiwa says. “All of that fueled the things that ended up being Malcolm and his friends and their feeling of being geeks and feeling like they weren’t understood but ultimately feeling like they are connected to a larger world. So I felt like I just wanted to tell a story selfishly that I wanted to tell for me, and then hope that it connects on a larger level because I’m just being honest with myself.”