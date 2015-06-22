This Low-Cost Irrigation App Could Help California Farmers Save A Truly Incredible Amount Of Water

As drought-stricken California cuts water supplies to some farmers in the Central Valley, those who are still growing face the ongoing challenge of how to make the best use of the little water that’s left. Tech for smart irrigation can help–but most smaller farms can’t afford to use it.

A new app and set of sensors is cheap enough that it’s aiming for widespread adoption. It works by tracking how much water is needed in different parts of a field, and then telling an irrigation system exactly how much water to use, and where.

“Land is not uniform,” says Isaac Bentwich, CEO of CropX, the company making the new system. “So applying uniform irrigation is actually overwatering parts of a field while under-watering other parts.” Soil might be sandy in one area, and filled with clay in another. Since fields are never perfectly flat, the slope of the land also changes how much water is needed.





The new system, developed by researchers in New Zealand and Israel, manages to monitor an entire 125-acre field using just three or four sensors. “It automatically analyzes each agricultural field, using powerful cloud-computing big-data algorithms, to accurately determine irrigation zones in the field–that is, to determine which parts of the field tend to be ‘soggy’ and retain water more, and which tend to be drier,” says Bentwich. The software then calculates the best position for each sensor to accurately create an irrigation map of the full field.

Each day, the sensors beam data to the cloud to create the map, and automatically trigger sprinklers to adjust water flow. The farmer can monitor everything remotely from a smartphone.

“While all this underlying science and technology are highly complex, the user experience, through our mobile app, is simple, and is streamlined to fit the farmer’s current workflow,” says Bentwich. “A recent USDA survey shows that 90% of all U.S. farmers currently do not use any tool for optimizing irrigation decisions. If it isn’t simple, inexpensive and no-risk, farmers will simply not use it.”

By saving as much as 25% of water used in irrigation, the system is designed to help farmers in water-stressed regions make it through difficult seasons. “Farms are often limited in the amount of water they have access to, especially towards the end of the irrigation season, as their wells and underlying aquifer literally dry up,” he says. “Any water saving translates directly into significant crop yield boost.”