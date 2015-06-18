advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Woman Will Put Alexander Hamilton Out Of A Job–And That’s A Most Wonderful Thing

By Sandra Pasquariello1 minute Read

It’s been well over a century since a woman has been featured on U.S. paper money. About time to end that terrible trend. Now the only question is– what dead, democratic-minded female (the Treasury Department’s criteria, not ours!) should it be? We asked–and here’s who you tweeted.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life