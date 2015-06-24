Are Flexible Schedules The Secret To Beating Summer’s Productivity Slump?

When you’re stuck inside during one perfect beach day after another, most adults lament the days when they had three solid months off.

While it’s not practical for most businesses to take the summer off, there are still ways to make the most of the season without letting work responsibilities slip. Last year, a survey found that up to 30% of workplaces offer some version of Summer Fridays. If you’re a manager, this loosening of the reins might make you nervous.

The fact is that increasing work expectations happen alongside all of life’s other responsibilities. And when businesses take a more flexible approach to where their employees work from, they often find that it can increase productivity and growth.

In May 2014, University of Minnesota scientists released a study of 700 IT department employees from one Fortune 500 company, and found those whose work environments were modified experienced significant improvements in work-life balance, decrease work-family conflicts, and an improved sense of schedule control.

Here are a few tips to guide the implementation of a more flexible work environment and make summer your most successful season yet:

Flexibility during the summer is a great trial run for more formal telecommuting policies. Objectively gauge your comfort level with people working from the field: Is your unsettledness stemming from a prejudice against the new paradigm? Use the trial run as an opportunity to ask your team what they think. Together, you can find an approach that works across the board.

Identify important meetings and deadlines that won’t budge, and set priorities that clarify key projects that need to be completed and those that can wait until the physical return to the office. It’s important to remember that summer vacations are important family time that, when respected, can make employees more productive and engaged when they get back.