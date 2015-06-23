4 Strategies For Clearly Communicating Expectations

We once worked with Jack, a new leader who was having trouble getting his small team of programmers to deliver computer code on time and at the quality he expected.

Each Monday he assigned work verbally during brief phone meetings with his remotely located engineers. During one meeting he said: “We’ll need the code for the first page of the basket project by Friday.” When Friday came and went, the team leader not only failed to deliver, but she also never contacted Jack to renegotiate the deadline. When he asked her why, she replied: “I didn’t realize that your statement was a request.”

We call a statement like Jack’s a weather report. It’s a vague declaration that contains no call to action, and assumes compliance without asking for agreement. Making weather reports is a common mistake among leaders who assume that when they tell someone what they need, it should be understood as an assignment. This kind of casual delegation works with some of the people some of the time, but not with all of the people all of the time.

Weather reports are like throwing darts at a party. In all the chaos and distraction, they frequently miss the target. To build a culture of accountability, managers must set up responsibility by communicating clear expectations–by asking for, making, keeping, renegotiating, following through, and following up on agreements. Setting up accountability works best when it is done purposefully through effective communication.

Jack should have asked his direct report: “Do you agree to get me the code for the first page of the basket project by Friday?” If she agreed, he should then say, “Can you warn me by Thursday night if you will be late so I can alert the webmaster that we can’t meet the deadline?” and then receive her agreement to that request as well. This way, if she didn’t deliver, Jack could refer specifically to the two broken agreements she had made with him. There would be no doubt about accountability.

Leading accountability–instead of simply expecting it–builds alignment, fosters mutual trust and respect, co-ordinates action, and ultimately achieves results among you and your team. Here are four critical steps to establishing accountability:

Before making a request for action and agreement, evaluate behavior patterns and the delivery record of the person with whom you are working.