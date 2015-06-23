How NASA Broke The Gender Barrier In STEM

The notorious lack of women in leadership roles in STEM seems to run rampant everywhere–everywhere except NASA, an administration that not only puts women at the helm, but continually gives them a platform to drive the larger conversation around the need for more women in the sciences.

Case in point: Dr. Ellen Stofan serves as the chief scientist of NASA. Deborah Diaz is NASA’s chief technology officer for IT. Teresa Vanhooser runs one of NASA’s largest facilities in the U.S. responsible for building rockets.

Dr. Tara Ruttley manages the science programs aboard the International Space Station. For the first time, half of an astronaut class consists of women. And now, through the convening of a new user community called Datanaut Corps, NASA is unlocking opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the tech and maker communities to use the agency’s infinite gigabytes of open data to pioneer space-inspired data science.

The Datanauts program is emerging at an ideal time. As big as big data is, it needs diversity in order to thrive. According to a 2011 report by the Economics and Statistics Administration, women have seen zero employment growth in STEM jobs since 2000. Considering five of the top 10 jobs for millennials are of the tech and maker space, with “data scientist” coming in at No. 4, the need for the inclusion of women in STEM is more pressing than ever. The only way society will get closer to having a 360-degree perspective is through the democratization of roles across male-dominated industries.

“For women in science over the centuries, our contributions to so many fields are there, but they are not talked about as much as they should be,” says Stofan. “So while most women in science have persevered by making significant contributions to every field, I think women in science today need to and are speaking up louder and louder to say, ‘We are here, we are doing amazing science, and we are the role models for the next generation of STEM girls.’”

The convergence of open data and female leadership has the potential to challenge traditional decision making across sectors and facilitate more data-driven and collaborative approaches in creating new ventures and solving problems. Datanauts was born out of NASA’s open-data priorities as a means to bring more women to the open-data table. While the program is intended for women and men, the founding class is made up entirely of women to encourage other female techies and makers to take the “data leap,” as Beth Beck, Open Innovation program manager at NASA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, calls it. Future classes will include men.

“If you think about it, the small niche community of developers, mostly male, is the filter for NASA’s open data as they develop tools to interpret NASA data according to their interests and priorities,” says Beck. “Citizens consume what the developer community produces with our data. If the developer community had more women, I would imagine the tools created to interpret NASA’s data would reflect different issues and priorities.”