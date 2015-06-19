A Woman Is Set to Replace Alexander Hamilton On The $10 Bill In 2020–Who Should It Be?

The Obama administration announced this week that founding father and the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton will be replaced on the $10 bill by a woman in the year 2020–the first time in over a century a woman has been feature on U.S. paper money.

Now the big questions is: Who’s the lucky lady going to be?

The Treasury Department’s only requirements are that the candidate be deceased and embody the theme of the $10 bill’s redesign: democracy. Harriet Tubman was already tapped to take over the $20 from the controversial president Andrew Jackson in a poll given by The Women on 20s. But Tubman’s name is just one of many possibilities. Here’s what some of you suggested: