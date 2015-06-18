Today in Tabs: An Immense Pile Of Filth

The earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced that the new $10 note will include a picture of a woman, while still also keeping Alexander Hamilton on there somehow. Hamilton founded our national financial system and was the first Secretary of the Treasury. Women, as of the 2020 release date of the new $10 bill, will have been allowed to vote for exactly one hundred years. Unchanged will be the $20 bill, which features genocidal opponent of paper money Andrew Jackson.

If they put a woman on the $10 bill, it will only be worth $7.80. — Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) June 18, 2015

Upworthy is pivoting away from aggregation and toward original content. John Herrman explains why: “early Upworthy was a human-powered apparatus that exploited a temporary glitch (or, at best, intermediate design feature) in Facebook’s platform to grow…” That glitch has now been patched.

Apple intends to launch its new Apple Music streaming service by requiring musicians and labels to donate three months of free streams up front. Apple has a $732.75 billion market cap and $178 billion in cash reserves. The music industry’s total retail revenue was $6.97 billion in 2014, according to the RIAA.

*approaches with clipboard* excuse me but do you have a minute to talk about never tweeting — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) June 18, 2015

Welcome to the Summer of Schlub. Are you ready for True Mustache Season 2? Secret Crudbump in dub album released. Of course the KFC fried rat is a hoax. Everything is a hoax. Incidentally the new-look Buzzfeed News is fire. Savor this moment because “Witless Ape Rides Escalator” is almost certainly the only time I will agree with The National Review. Former guest Tabs intern Vijith Assar pointed out in Wired that Twitter’s new shared blocklist feature is literally the least they could possibly do. Billionaire Nick Hanauer drastically underestimates the ability of his cohort to distract the ever-growing underclass.

Today is garb so I let Romy get away with just making a list of people you should be listening to instead of her or me.

Take care of yourselves, everyone. If you need a laugh today, and you do, check out Mallory on The Martyrdom Of Saint Sebastian, In Ascending Order Of Sexiness And Descending Order Of Actual Martyring.