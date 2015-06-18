Twitter’s Secret Tool Will Make It Easy For You To Follow Live Events

Twitter will soon launch a live event coverage tool that brings to mind Snapchat’s Live Story and Discover features. Later this year, the social networking service is expected to unveil Project Lightning , a real-time curated news section that will be featured on both Twitter.com and mobile apps. Like the forthcoming Apple News app , Project Lightning will be overseen by a team of human editors.

BuzzFeed’s Mat Honan, who broke the story and got an early peak at Project Lightning, writes that the tool will pull together a “visually driven, curated collection of tweets” for any number of sporting events, award shows, and cultural moments that might be trending on Twitter. If you decide to follow a particular event, curated tweets will automatically be woven into your timeline–without requiring you to follow individual accounts.

Honan points out that Twitter should have created something like this years ago, to attract users who aren’t as familiar or comfortable with the service:

“The concept of Project Lightning is one for which critics have long clamored: an experience that lets people who aren’t hardcore Twitter users — or Twitter users at all — suck up the flow of real-time information without needing a deep understanding of Twitter’s product. It’s a way to show highlights of the news in real time as flows and crests.”

Once it launches, Project Lightning should help Twitter move beyond its core audience of power users and become a seamless chat room for news.

Read more about Project Lightning over at BuzzFeed.