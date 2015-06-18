You’ll Never Look At Public Breastfeeding The Same After You See This Gorgeous Photo Series

For whatever ludicrous reason, women are still being shamed for breastfeeding in public. Photographer Ivette Ivens is now putting the “controversial” issue smack in your face in her dreamy photo series Breastfeeding Goddesses.





“My own experience inspired me to spread the word and encourage other mothers, as well as non-mothers, to see breastfeeding the way it’s supposed to be seen,” Ivens tells Mashable. “My message is simple: anywhere, anytime.”

Ivens is compiling the gorgeous images from Breastfeeding Goddesses in a 132-page book, due out in November.

Check out more of Ivens’ work on her Facebook page.