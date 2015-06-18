Watch This Dude Expertly Assemble, And Serve, A Hotdog With An Excavator

You know when you get that intense, undeniable craving for a gas station hotdog? Of course you don’t. Nobody does. But Northern European gas station chain Statoil wanted to find a way to let everyone know its hotdogs are actually pretty darn good. So they did what any savvy marketer would.

The brand, with agency agency SMFB Engine, recruited YouTuber and precision excavator operator Juha-Pekka Perämäki and his buddy Antti to make a delicious hotdog with an excavator. Why would they do this? Because, of course, Internet. If Caterpillar can go viral playing Jenga, for the love of Odin’s beard, let’s use some heavy machinery to make a snack.





If nothing else, all that skill may help you forget–even just for a fleeting moment–what hotdogs are made of.