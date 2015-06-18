Carlsberg (Yes, That Carlsberg) Gets Into The Grooming Game With Its “Beer Beauty” Line For Men

“Beer beauty” may recall concepts like “beer goggles” when you see the two words placed alongside each other, but Carlsberg would like to make clear that this is no joke. The Copenhagen-based Carlsberg Group’s new series of products uses the building blocks of beer–yeast, hops, and barley–and uses them for their less party-enhancing qualities. All three of them are loaded with vitamin B and silicium, which are good for your hair and skin, so the first products in the Beer Beauty series are shampoo (“probably the best shampoo in the world,” according to the company’s website), conditioner (“beer will make sure that your bad hair days are over”), and lotion (“like beer, but for your skin”). And it’s not just the vitamins and minerals in yeast, hops, and barley–or the logo on the bottle–that make the product line beer-like. In the campaign for the products, created by CP+B Copenhagen, Carlsberg brewmaster Erik Lund explains each product in the series contains a half liter of actual beer. “The beer is freeze-dried into a powder, and then mixed with organic ingredients in order to create a unique series of products,” he says. So if you’re the sort of guy whose self-image requires that even the lotion you use on your skin be rugged, manly, and beer-y, Carlsberg has the limited-edition product line for you–on sale now on the company’s site.