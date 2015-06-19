From Starbucks to Sweatworking: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we heard from successful female entrepreneurs and learned the reasoning behind Starbucks’s explosive “Race Together” campaign.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of June 15.





Back in March, Starbucks unveiled its controversial “Race Together” campaign, causing a social-media uproar despite CEO Howard Schultz’s best intentions. Where will Schultz take his company’s social influence in the future?





These activities can help you not only appear smarter in front of others, but actually improve the way your brain works.





A three-day weekend every week seems too good to be true, but these companies are making it work for them, pun intended. Their organizational tips will have your office saying, “TGIT.”





Juggling after-work cocktails and physical activity can be difficult, so the logical solution is to network while you run, walk, or cycle. Companies that “sweatwork” say it makes talking with coworkers and clients (and working out) better and more fun.





Women everywhere are creating exciting and innovative startups while facing the challenges that pop up on the way. But it’s a lot easier to do with role models. These successful female business leaders impart their wisdom on the next generation of professional women.